Watch Now
SportsFootballRavens

Actions

Here's when and where to get your tickets for the AFC Championship Game!

M&T Bank Stadium
File
M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.
M&T Bank Stadium
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 16:47:29-05

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have announced when tickets for the AFC Championship Game will be made available to the public.

On Tuesday, January 23, at 10:00 a.m., you can head to the official website and purchase your tickets.

"We're thrilled to host the AFC Championship for the first time in franchise history," Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman stated. "This will be a monumental day in Baltimore sports history and something we hope our fans remember forever."

The game is set for Sunday, January 28, at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices