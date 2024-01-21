Here's when and where to get your tickets for the AFC Championship Game!

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have announced when tickets for the AFC Championship Game will be made available to the public.

On Tuesday, January 23, at 10:00 a.m., you can head to the official website and purchase your tickets.

"We're thrilled to host the AFC Championship for the first time in franchise history," Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman stated. "This will be a monumental day in Baltimore sports history and something we hope our fans remember forever."

The game is set for Sunday, January 28, at 3:00 p.m.