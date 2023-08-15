Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins passes away at 28

Former Ravens running back Alex Collins has passed away, the team announced Monday.

Collins played with the Ravens for the 2017 and 2018 season.

During those years, Collins played in 25 games tallying 1,384 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,said Head Coach John Harbaugh. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins, the Ravens said. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

Collins was 28-years-old.