Commanders snap Ravens record-breaking preseason winning streak

BALTIMORE — The Ravens record-breaking preseason winning streak came to a screeching halt Sunday in Landover.

Baltimore traveled down the BW Parkway to FedEx Field for a match-up against the Washington Commanders.

The second game of the preseason was nationally televised on ESPN.

At stake was the Ravens 24 game winning streak. They hadn't suffered a preseason loss since 2015.

Although Baltimore led for most of the fourth quarter, it was Washington who came out on top by one in the final seconds.

A 49 yard field goal from Commanders kicker Joey Slye sealed the 29-28 comeback victory.

While the Ravens decided to play without most of their regular season starters, Washington chose to play theirs.