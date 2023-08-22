Watch Now
Commanders snap Ravens record-breaking preseason winning streak

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stands on the sideline in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 9:20 AM, Aug 22, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Ravens record-breaking preseason winning streak came to a screeching halt Sunday in Landover.

Baltimore traveled down the BW Parkway to FedEx Field for a match-up against the Washington Commanders.

The second game of the preseason was nationally televised on ESPN.

At stake was the Ravens 24 game winning streak. They hadn't suffered a preseason loss since 2015.

Although Baltimore led for most of the fourth quarter, it was Washington who came out on top by one in the final seconds.

A 49 yard field goal from Commanders kicker Joey Slye sealed the 29-28 comeback victory.

While the Ravens decided to play without most of their regular season starters, Washington chose to play theirs.

