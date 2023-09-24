Colts hand Ravens first loss of the season in overtime thriller

BALTIMORE — A thriller...... that's the best way to describe the match-up between the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens started off the game with a great defensive drive forcing a three and out.

Lamar gets the ball on offense and leads the Ravens down the field and scores a rushing touchdown to go up 7 to 0.

Turnovers were an issue for the Ravens during this game.

Returning running back Kenyan Drake caught caught his first pass and fumbled giving the Colts the ball back at the Colts' 20 yard line.

The defense continued to get stops up until the beginning of the second quarter when Colts running back Zack Moss caught a 17 yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to tie the game at 7 to 7.

Indianapolis went on to score a field goal before half, making the lead 10 to 7.

After a three and out, Indianapolis kicked another field for their first possession in the second half to make the lead 13 to 7.

The Ravens' offense goes down the field after with a balanced attack of rushing and passing and gets into the endzone thanks to another Lamar Jackson run to make the lead 14 to 13.

Both the Colts and Ravens exchange field goals on the next two drives, with the Ravens leading 17 to 16 in the 4th quarter.

After a punt by the Ravens to put the Colts on their on 1 yard line, the Ravens forced a safety to go up 19 to 16.

A good punt return from the Colts helped them in their 6 play drive to get down to field goal range and to tie the game 19 to 19.

Baltimore, with less then a minute to go, is tasked with getting Justin Tucker to field goal range to end the game.

With just 6 seconds left, Tucker attempts a 61 yard field goal that is..... no good.

The game goes into overtime.

Both defenses played hard in overtime forcing stops on in back to back possessions.

With a little over 3 minutes left to go in overtime, on 4th & 3, Jackson attempts to get to ball to Zay Flowers. The pass falls incomplete.

Getting the ball back with time, it takes the Colts 5 plays to get kicker Matt Gay, who had previously made four field goals prior, into field goal range.

Gay kicks a 53 yard field goal to win the game for the Colts.

The Baltimore Ravens will now head to Cleveland to take on the Browns at 1:00 p.m. on October 1.