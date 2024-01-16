Baltimore Ravens to face Houston Texans in Divisional Round matchup

BALTIMORE — They meet again - The Baltimore Ravens will face the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round.

This comes after the Buffalo Bills' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday afternoon.

The Ravens are not unfamiliar with the Texans, the two teams faced off in the first game of the regular season, with the Ravens defeating the Texans 25-9.

While the Ravens have had a stellar season, the Texans have shown much improvement since their first game of the season.

“[The Houston Texans] are 17 games different," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "I’d say [it’s] coaching [and] experience – all the things that a good team does that continues to improve throughout the season. They’ve done a really good job of that. Obviously, they’re very well-coached. They have really good young players [and] some veteran players as well. They’ve continued to improve throughout [the season].”

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud led the team to a dominating 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns, who were led by former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

Stroud finished the game with 274 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns before exiting the game.

John Harbaugh said since that game, they've been studying the team.

"We are deep in the preparations. Last week, we spent time on all four of the potential teams doing the preliminary work – a lot of film study [and] a lot of analytics. Since then, [the] Houston [Texans] won. We’ve been dialed in on Houston since the end of that game [against the Cleveland Browns] until now continuing until about 7:30 tonight," Harbaugh said.

That game will take place on WMAR at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.