Baltimore Ravens' 2023 matchups finalized

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens will now know who they'll be playing next season, they're just waiting on the dates.
This season, the Ravens finished in second place in the AFC North behind the Bengals.
Next season, they will face the entire AFC South and the entire NFC West.
They will also face their AFC North opponents twice.
Here's the list of matchups:
Home:
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Houston Texans
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Detroit Lions
Road:
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers