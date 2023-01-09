Baltimore Ravens' 2023 matchups finalized

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens will now know who they'll be playing next season, they're just waiting on the dates.

This season, the Ravens finished in second place in the AFC North behind the Bengals.

Next season, they will face the entire AFC South and the entire NFC West.

They will also face their AFC North opponents twice.

Here's the list of matchups:

Home:



Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions

Road:

