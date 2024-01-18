Andrews questionable, Humphrey out for Saturday's game against Texans

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have not yet determined if tight end Mark Andrews will play in Saturday's game, according to the most recent injury report.

Mark Andrews (ankle) officially 'questionable' after practicing fully the past two days.



Devin Duvernay (back) officially 'questionable'. John Harbaugh said today that Duvernay is "going to play for sure".



Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and wide receiver Tylan Wallace have been ruled out.

Head coach John Harbaugh also confirmed that Dalvin Cook will play.

Andrews was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, the first time he's fully practiced since returning from his injury. He also practiced fully on Thursday.

He joins wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who is recovering from a back injury, Ar'Darius Washington, and Delshawn Phillips, who are also questionable.