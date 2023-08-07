All-American Rejects to perform at Ravens' Countdown to Kickoff Party

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are prepping for their Countdown to Kickoff Party next month.

On Monday the team announced the All-American Rejects would be on hand performing a live concert.

The band is known for multiple hit songs including "Move Along," "Swing Swing," and "Dirty Little Secret."

The kickoff party will be held September 7 at Power Plant Live. Festivities start at 6pm.

Tickets are $15 per person and available for all ages.

Former Ravens players are also expected to appear at the party accompanied by cheerleaders and Poe the mascot.

Tickets can be purchased here.