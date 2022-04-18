Evans Chebet claims Boston Marathon title, topping deep field

On a picturesque day, the Boston Marathon returned to Patriots’ Day for the first time in three years on Monday.

With a slight tailwind leading the marathoners from Hopkinton to Boston, runners took advantage of the weather to post fast speeds.

Kenya’s Evans Chebet posted his first World Marathon Majors victory, surging past last year’s champion Benson Kipruto as the men's champion. He is the third champion in a row from Kenya.

He earns $150,000 for the win.

Chebet finished fourth at last year’s London Marathon.

American CJ Albertson pushed the pace on the men’s side early in the race using the downhill stretches to extend the lead pack of runners.

As the field of male runners began to break, Chebet surged past 2019 Boston champion Lawrence Cherono, Kipruto, 2016 Boston champion Lemi Berhanu and former New York winner Albert Korir.

The winner of the women’s race is expected to enter downtown Boston later this morning.