Terps men's basketball team set to play against Coppin State in November 2025 at CFG Bank Arena

Elizabeth Ruiz
BALTIMORE — University of Maryland and Coppin State University are set to face off in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series in Baltimore.

The series, owned and operated by Position Sports, is a collection of multi-game, singular events that gives opportunity to top collegiate basketball teams to showcase their skills in non-conference matchups.

The last bout between the two teams ended in a 75-53 victory for the Terps in December 2023 in College Park.

This will be the Terps' first game in Baltimore since the 2018-2019 season.

A date has not yet been determined.

