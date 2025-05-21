Terps men's basketball team set to play against Coppin State in November 2025 at CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — University of Maryland and Coppin State University are set to face off in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series in Baltimore.
The series, owned and operated by Position Sports, is a collection of multi-game, singular events that gives opportunity to top collegiate basketball teams to showcase their skills in non-conference matchups.
The last bout between the two teams ended in a 75-53 victory for the Terps in December 2023 in College Park.
This will be the Terps' first game in Baltimore since the 2018-2019 season.
A date has not yet been determined.
To learn more about the Naismith Hall of Fame Series, click here.
Starting the season in Charm City!— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) May 21, 2025
We’re back in Baltimore for the first time since 2018-19, tipping off at the Naismith Hall of Fame Series doubleheader at CFG Bank Arena. pic.twitter.com/b6w7wnrA7G