Mount St. Mary's Icon Jim Phelan Dead at 92

EMMITSBURG, Frederick County — Jim Phelan, the bow-tie-wearing coach who patrolled the sidelines at Mount Saint Mary's for nearly half a century has passed away.

The school's athletics department announced Phelan's death Wednesday, saying the coach passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Phelan coached for 49 years at the small catholic school in Emmittsburg.

He started there in 1954 and ended up winning 830 games at the school. He also won a Division II championship there in 1962 and oversaw the school’s transition to Division I basketball in the 1980s. He stepped down as coach in 2003 and was later elected to the National College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Phelan was 92 years old.

