Darrell Mosley named as next head coach for Coppin State women's basketball team

BALTIMORE — Women's hoops at Coppin State University will have a new face leading the pack.

On Monday, the university named Darrell Mosley as the next head coach for the women's basketball team.

Mosley brings 15 years of coaching experience to university, with a winning resume.

He began his career in 2010 at Lincoln University as an assistant coach with the men's basketball team and would later become the head coach of the women's team in 2015.

Five players on Lincoln's women's team earned All-CIAA honors under Mosley's tenure, with a pair of All-Rookie Team selections as well.

Mosley's squad at Lincoln hit the 50-win mark following a 17-14 record in the 2018-2019 season.

Following his time at Lincoln, he would go on to be an assistant and associate head coach at the University of Delaware and Arizona State University before eventually landing the head coaching gig at Coppin.

"I'm thrilled to introduce Darrell Mosley as our new head coach for women's basketball," said Derek Carter, director of athletics at Coppin. "Darrell brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to developing young women both on and off the court. He turned Lincoln into a perennial contender in the CIAA and has worked as an assistant for several years at the highest level of college basketball. I'm eager to see how he leads our program to new heights in this evolving era of college athletics."

“I am honored to join the Coppin State family and lead the women’s basketball program into its next chapter,” said Mosley. “I’m committed to building a culture of excellence both on and off the court that reflects the pride and spirit of Coppin State University. I would like to thank President Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins, Director of Athletics Derek Carter, and the selection committee for entrusting me with this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Mosley now looks to build on a team that punched its ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2009.

The Eagles finished this past season with 18 wins, the most since 2011-2012, under head coach Jermaine Woods.

Woods announced his resignation on April 4.