CCBC Essex women's basketball team wins first national title in program history

PORT HURON, MI. — The Community College of Baltimore County Essex women's basketball team completed their story on Saturday night by defeating Richard Bland College to obtain their first NJCAA Division II national championship in program history.
The Knights finished their historic season with only one loss and while holding No.1 status for the first time ever.
They averaged 91.4 points per game and only gave up 53.7.
The national championship game was a test for the Knights as they battled with Richard Bland throughout all four quarters, even overtime.
Both teams came out in the first quarter looking to gain the edge but defense was a huge factor.
It wasn't until the 3rd quarter where both teams were able to score over 20 points.
In overtime, the Knights outscored Richard Bland 19-9 to get the win.
Leading all scorers for the Knights was sophomore guard Tyler Gray, finishing the game with 29 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal.
Other notable performances include sophomores Faith Blackstone and Anasia Saton.
Blackstone finished the game with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. Staton finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and a steal.
