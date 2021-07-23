Cleveland Indians changing name to Guardians for 2022 season

The Cleveland Indians have a new name — the Guardians.

The announcement was made by the team on Twitter Friday morning.

The team will continue to use the Indians' name for the remainder of the 2021 season and rebrand ahead of the 2022 season.

The Cleveland Indians began the process of changing their name after years of protests calling the team name and former Chief Wahoo logo “derogatory,” “racist,” and “offensive."

Manager Terry Francona said in July that he believed the time had come for the team to change its name after more than 100 years.

“I think it’s time to move forward,” Francona said. “It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”

Team Owner and Chairman Paul Dolan said hearing firsthand the stories and experiences of Native American people, the team gained a deep understanding of how tribal communities feel about the team name and the detrimental effects it has on them.

This story was originally published by Kaylyn Hlavaty for Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland.