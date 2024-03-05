Upper Deck Golf coming to Camden Yards in June

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is ready for the Orioles to return to the field, but Camden Yards is giving fans another form of entertainment.

On Tuesday the O's and Upper Deck Golf announced that tee times will be available for bookings for a 'one-of-a-kind' golf event at Oriole Park.

The days for the event are set for Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8.

Fans will get a chance to play a round of golf throughout the stadium.

Tee times are available as early as 7:00 a.m. and as late as 9:00 p.m. on both days.

