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Tyler O'Neill and Pete Alonso lead the Baltimore Orioles to a Sunday victory over the Minnesota Twins

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Gail Burton/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Tyler O'Neill is congratulated by third base coach Buck Britton after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, March 29, 2026 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
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The O's are now 2-1 after Sunday's win against the Minnesota Twins, 8-6.

The birds were able to notch 12 hits in this game, which eclipses their 10-hit total in the first two games of the season.

The Gatorade bath goes to Tyler O'Neill for a three-run homer in the 4th inning. In the seventh inning, Pete Alonso, the polar bear, gave the O's the lead with his first RBI in Baltimore.

Pitcher Shane Baz got four strikeouts on seven hits and gave up four runs in 5.1 innings.

The Rangers will be coming to Camden Yards Monday, facing off against Baltimore at 6:35pm.

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