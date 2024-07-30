"Toughest SOB I've ever met": Bloodied O's catcher stays in game after being drilled in face with fastball

BALTIMORE — The Orioles split Monday's double header against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Despite breaking out with 11 runs scored in a game one victory, the story was O's catcher James McCann.

During a first inning at-bat, the 2019 All Star was drilled in the face by a mid-90's fastball from pitcher Yariel Rodríguez.

Bleeding profusely from the nose, team trainers rushed to home plate.

After waiting several minutes for the bleeding to slow down, McCann trotted to first base but then headed towards the dugout for what most thought would be an early exit from the game.

Instead, McCann replaced his blood stained jersey, and reappeared with a nose stuffed full of cotton.

In an amazing display of toughness, McCann chose to remain in the game.

Despite a potentially broken nose and swollen eye, McCann went onto slap a base hit in his next plate appearance.

Injured teammate Tyler Wells summed it up on X (formerly Twitter) stating, "I would go to war every single day for James McCann. But after seeing that, I am convinced that I would absolutely [be] useless to him. That's the toughest SOB I've ever met. And he just proved it right there."