Three Orioles listed as finalists for 2023 Players Choice Awards

BALTIMORE — The Players Choice Awards are looming and you can see a few familiar faces listed as finalists.

Kyle Bradish, Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O'Hearn all made the cut in various categories.

Some of the awards include Player of the Year, Outstanding Player Award, Outstanding Pitcher Award and Comeback Player.

All the awards are voted on by players.

Bradish is in the running for American League Outstanding Pitcher after becoming the first qualified Orioles' pitcher to post a sub - 3.00 ERA.

He also threw eight scoreless starts, tied for the second most in Orioles' history.

Gunnar Henderson is a finalist for the American League Outstanding Rookie, setting Orioles' rookie records with 100 runs scored and a .489 slugging percentage.

As a shortstop and third baseman, he led the team with 13 defensive runs saved.

Rounding out the list is Ryan O'Hearn as a finalist for American League Comeback Player.

He was designated for assignment by the Orioles in January 2023, after playing 11 games with the Triple A affiliate Norfolk Tides.

He led the Orioles in batting average (.298) and set career highs with 100 hits, 22 doubles, 60 RBIs, 48 runs, 37 extra base hits, 26 multi-hit games, and 13 multi-RBI games.

Winners will be announced Thursday, Nov. 2, during the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter.