'This is Baltimore, we do baseball here': Orioles GM, Manager proud of team despite ALDS exit

Mike Elias lamented what could have been this postseason.

The Orioles General Manager, along with manager Brandon Hyde, spoke with media for nearly an hour on Thursday.

One focus, looking at baseball's top prospect Jackson Holliday, and if fans will see him at Camden Yards.

Elias' answer? He'll get a shot.

"It'll be a major league spring training. And he was last year, he hasn't had a full season anywhere because he moves so fast. But he hasn't been in AAA terribly long. But he did pretty well. I think when you're 19, then you're 20, it's one year. That's a lot of aging and physical development. I can't wait to see what it looks like in spring training," Elias said.

Even as fans look ahead to next season, both Elias and coach Brandon Hyde want this team to remember everything they accomplished this season.

"I think the guys are very disappointed. But I think they're very aware of what they accomplished this year. It's really, really hard what they did. And it's really, really hard what we did after losing 110 games two years ago, that's unprecedented," said Hyde.

"If this group of players, regardless of where else they go in their careers and lives, I hope the city of Baltimore remembers this group for kind of reminding the world that, you know, this is Baltimore, we do baseball here," Elias said.