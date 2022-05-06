Survey Says: O's fans rank 4th in beers guzzled during games, Camden Yards rated 2nd best stadium

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles fans listed pretty high in a couple newly released surveys.

First, Oriole Park at Camden Yards ranked as the second best sports stadium in the United States.

That's according to a report by Betsperts, which measured Google and Tripadvisor reviews. Oriole Park scored an average rating of 4.78 out of 5, tied with Pittsburgh's PNC Park.

Only Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, rated higher.

The same study also found that Camden Yards was searched online an average of 42,500 times each year, which is 114th highest in the country.

Then there is another survey from NY Gambling Online, that suggests Orioles fans are quite boozy before and during baseball games.

Out of 2000 baseball fans surveyed nationwide, Orioles fans ranked fourth when it comes to the number of brewskies guzzled during a game.

The survey found that O's fans drink more than 3 cold ones per game, spending an average of $22.18.

Baseball fans in Colorado, Miami, and St. Louis finished in the top three.

As for pre-game tailgate drinking, Birds fans finished seventh.