Rutschman, Mountcastle and Hays finalists for Gold Glove Award

David J. Phillip/AP
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman hit his fourth home run of spring training on Tuesday against the Red Sox. In the above photo Rutschman smacks a homer against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 2:22 PM, Oct 18, 2023
BALTIMORE — Three Baltimore Orioles have been announced as Gold Glove Award finalists.

Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays have all made the cut, Rawlings announced Wednesday afternoon.

There are three finalists per league at each position, including the utility spot, which was awarded for the first time in 2022.

To determine winners, the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team vote from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team.

Winners will be announced on ESPN's "Baseball Tonight" on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

