Rutschman, Mountcastle and Hays finalists for Gold Glove Award

BALTIMORE — Three Baltimore Orioles have been announced as Gold Glove Award finalists.

Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays have all made the cut, Rawlings announced Wednesday afternoon.

Golden boys.



Congratulations to our 2023 Gold Glove Award finalists! pic.twitter.com/f35RBJbdER — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 18, 2023

There are three finalists per league at each position, including the utility spot, which was awarded for the first time in 2022.

To determine winners, the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team vote from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team.

Winners will be announced on ESPN's "Baseball Tonight" on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.