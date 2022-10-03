Watch Now
Rookie catcher Adley Rutschman named 2022 Most Valuable Oriole

Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) and catcher Adley Rutschman (35) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-5 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 11:55 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 11:57:54-04

BALTIMORE — Rookie catcher Adley Rutschman has been named the 2022 Most Valuable Oriole.

Since being promoted to the major leagues back in May, the 24-year-old backstop has been credited with providing the Orioles a spark that nearly helped secure a wildcard spot.

So far this season, Rutschman leads all American League rookies with 35 doubles and all Major League rookies with a 5.1 Wins Above Replacement (WAR), according to FanGraphs.

The former number one prospect has also received positive reviews for his glove work behind the plate.

His 17 defensive runs saved currently ranks second among all catchers in the majors, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Meanwhile, Rutschman has thrown out an impressive eight out of 33 runners attempting to steal a base.

He now becomes the third Orioles rookie in franchise history to earn the honor, joining pitchers Gregg Olson (1989) and Rodrigo Lopez (2002).

The award is voted upon each season by the local sports media.

Several other Orioles also received votes, including Austin Hays, Felix Bautista, Jordan Lyles, Jorge Mateo, Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins, Rougned Odor, and Anthony Santander.

Rutschman will be recognized during an on-field ceremony prior to Monday night's game against the Blue Jays.

