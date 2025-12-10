Pete Alonso finalizing five-year deal with the Orioles, reports say

BALTIMORE — Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year deal, reports say.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the contract is worth $155 million.

BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2025

Alonso, also known as the "Polar Bear," was a Met for seven seasons. He's won the home run derby twice and is a five time all-star.

Last season with the Mets, Alonso finished with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs.