O's trade RHP Charlie Morton for LHP Micah Ashman from the Detroit Tigers

There's a lot of movement happening at Camden Yards.

In addition to the flurry of trades the O's have made Thursday night, the birds have just announced they have traded right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton for left-handed pitcher Micah Ashman from the Detroit Tigers.

Ashman, 22, is 4-3 with four saves and a 1.49 ERA (7 ER/42.1 IP) with 24 hits, 12 total runs, nine walks, one hit batter, and 50 strikeouts in 30 relief appearances between Double-A Erie and High-A West Michigan. He went 4-3 with a 1.60 ERA (7 ER/39.1 IP) in 28 games with the Whitecaps prior to his July 22 promotion to the SeaWolves.

The Salt Lake City, Utah native made his professional debut last season, appearing in five games for Single-A Lakeland after being selected in the 11th round of the 2024 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Utah.

Morton, 41, made 23 appearances (17 GS) for the Orioles, going 7-8 with a 5.42 ERA (61 ER/101.1 IP). He signed a one-year major league contract for the 2025 season with Baltimore on January 3, 2025.