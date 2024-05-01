Watch Now
O's rotation health struggles continue: Rodriguez placed on IL, Means activated

Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Baltimore. The Rangers won 12-2. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 2:49 PM, May 01, 2024
BALTIMORE — Just as the Orioles starting pitching rotation appeared to be on the cusp of gaining strength, another setback.

On Wednesday the club placed right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

In six starts this season, Rodriguez has posted a 4-1 record with a 3.71 ERA. The 24-year-old former first round pick last pitched Monday against New York, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings.

The move comes as the team activates former all star southpaw John Means, whose been shelved the whole season with a forearm strain.

It's unclear when Means will make his 2024 debut.

Baltimore could also get another boost with the expected return of Kyle Bradish, who could start Thursday's series finale against the New York Yankees.

Bradish has yet to make a start this season, after finishing 2023 in fourth place for Cy Young voting.

Both Bradish and Means are coming off successful rehab starts in the minor leagues.

Meanwhile, righty Tyler Wells remains sidelined with right elbow inflammation, leaving the rotation less than fully healthy.

