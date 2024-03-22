O's reassign top prospect Jackson Holliday to minor league camp

BALTIMORE — Although many were expecting it, baseball's number one prospect, Jackson Holliday, will not make the Orioles Opening Day roster.

The team on Friday reassigned the 20-year-old middle infielder to the minor leagues, despite a strong spring training performance in which he batted .311 with two homers and six RBIs.

The Birds selected Holliday first overall in the 2022 Draft out of Stillwater High School in Oklahoma.

In just 145 games of pro ball, Holliday has dominated offensively at all four levels of the minor leagues with a combined .320 batting average.

His dad, Matt Holliday, is a retired multi-time Major League All Star.

Outfielders Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers were also optioned Friday, meaning fellow prospect Colton Cowser has likely made the team.