O's pitcher Kyle Bradish suffers right UCL sprain, placed on IL

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)<br/>
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish delivers against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. <br/>
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jun 15, 2024

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have placed pitcher Kyle Bradish on the 15-day injured list due to a right UCL sprain.

Before being pulled in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Bradish allowed two runs on three hits, including two home runs, and one walk with four strikeouts across five innings.

Bradish allowed his first home run since September 14, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

This season, Bradish is 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA in eight starts with 53 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched.

