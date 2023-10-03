O's hold 'Soak It In' rally as wild card round plays out

TOWSON, Md. — Soak it in O's fans, the playoffs are here and the team's getting some rest as the wild card round plays out.

The fans are doing the same.

On Tuesday the team and Baltimore County leaders held a 'Soak It In' rally in Towson.

Pumping up fans, the Towson Marching Band, the Orioles Bird, and the man who built this playoff team, General Manager Mike Elias.

"I would say right, you know, pound for pound, this is one of the most passionate fan bases in the U.S. We're not the biggest market, but we have a great deal of history behind us. We've got a real understanding of baseball here in this area. We got a wonderful stadium, so it's about as strong a fan experience I think you're gonna find," Elias said.

The Orioles take on the winner of the Rays-Rangers series.

Game one was is one right now.

Game two is on Wednesday afternoon on WMAR.

Elias added the O's don't have a preference on which they face, they'll be ready for whomever they face.