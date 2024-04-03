O's getting early turbulence on their flight path

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have gotten off to a rocky start.

They have taken their second L of the year, bringing their record to 3-2.

This one comes against the Kansas City Royals, 4-1.

The O’s bats were smothered as they were held under three hits for the second game this season.

Cole Irvin allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings.

He did manage to get 3 K's, though.

Colton Cowser got an RBI double in the third inning and a single in the eighth.

This is his first multi-hit game of his career.

Jordan Westburg hit a double in the third and scored on Cowser's double.

Jonathan Heasley stood on the mound for the first time at Camden Yards.

The new kid at Camden racked up two scoreless innings and two K’s.