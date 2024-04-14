Watch Now
O's get needed win beneath their wings

Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Oriole Park at Camden Yards on the afternoon of what was supposed to be the Orioles' 2023 home opener
Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 14, 2024
BALTIMORE — Being a bird is easy when the win is beneath your wings.

The Orioles beat the Brewers 6-4 and dodged a series sweep, making their current record 9-6. 

The O’s have earned the name “cardiac kids” again this season, as this is their seventh comeback win. 

Jackson Holliday got his much-awaited first career hit in the seventh inning. 

He has been battling an 0-for-13 stretch since his first appearance. 

Gunnar logged in for his fourth multi-hit game, which included a game-tying single. 

Cowser remains on fire. He launched a 422-foot moon rock in the eighth. 

The inevitable Cedric Mullins hit a homer early in the game.

Ryan O’Hearn blasted a 408-foot dinger in the 3rd. 

Corbin Burnes allowed three runs (1 HR), two walks, five strikeouts, and one balk in five innings.

Craig Kimbrel closed the door with a scoreless ninth and three strikeouts.

