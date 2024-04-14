O's get needed win beneath their wings

BALTIMORE — Being a bird is easy when the win is beneath your wings.

The Orioles beat the Brewers 6-4 and dodged a series sweep, making their current record 9-6.

The O’s have earned the name “cardiac kids” again this season, as this is their seventh comeback win.

Jackson Holliday got his much-awaited first career hit in the seventh inning.

He has been battling an 0-for-13 stretch since his first appearance.

Gunnar logged in for his fourth multi-hit game, which included a game-tying single.

Cowser remains on fire. He launched a 422-foot moon rock in the eighth.

The inevitable Cedric Mullins hit a homer early in the game.

Ryan O’Hearn blasted a 408-foot dinger in the 3rd.

Corbin Burnes allowed three runs (1 HR), two walks, five strikeouts, and one balk in five innings.

Craig Kimbrel closed the door with a scoreless ninth and three strikeouts.