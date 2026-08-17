O's get 10-2 win over the Rays, playoff hopes still alive

The O's get a 10 to 2 win over the Rays on Sunday.

If the playoffs started today, Baltimore would be in the Wild Card at 61-63.

If the MLB postseason began today, the Orioles would be in it. pic.twitter.com/q1UhF2Tz5k — Avi Carr-Gloth (@avicarrgloth) August 16, 2026

Trevor Rogers got the win closing the day with six strikeouts and one walk over 6 innings.

Jackson Holliday got the bats started in the 5th tying the game 1-1.

Jackson goes back up the middle and ties it up! pic.twitter.com/sNBmO6Crc1 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 16, 2026

In the same inning, Pete Alonso would follow up with an RBI double, making the score 3-1.

Pete doubles down the line to bring home two more 💥 pic.twitter.com/Gdg4qJtuc3 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 16, 2026

Colton Cowser smacked a two-run homer at the top of the sixth, giving Baltimore a four-run cushion.

Can't say the score out of respect for Jayden Daniels pic.twitter.com/km04GSYZ9C — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 16, 2026

Jackson Holliday would get a two-run double in the sixth.

Come for the Holliday double, stay for the Pozo hustle 😤 pic.twitter.com/9hrPmpehpm — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 16, 2026

Christian Encarnacion-Strand made his presence known with a base-clearing double.