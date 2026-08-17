Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Local SportsBaseballBaltimore Orioles

Actions

O's get 10-2 win over the Rays, playoff hopes still alive

Orioles Rays Baseball
Chris O'Meara/AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Colton Cowser (17) and second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) celebrate after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Orioles Rays Baseball
Posted
and last updated

The O's get a 10 to 2 win over the Rays on Sunday.

If the playoffs started today, Baltimore would be in the Wild Card at 61-63.

Trevor Rogers got the win closing the day with six strikeouts and one walk over 6 innings.

Jackson Holliday got the bats started in the 5th tying the game 1-1.

In the same inning, Pete Alonso would follow up with an RBI double, making the score 3-1.

Colton Cowser smacked a two-run homer at the top of the sixth, giving Baltimore a four-run cushion.

Jackson Holliday would get a two-run double in the sixth.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand made his presence known with a base-clearing double.

RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Get the latest weather from Maryland's Most Accurate weather team