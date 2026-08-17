O's get 10-2 win over the Rays, playoff hopes still alive

The O's get a 10 to 2 win over the Rays on Sunday.
If the playoffs started today, Baltimore would be in the Wild Card at 61-63.
If the MLB postseason began today, the Orioles would be in it. pic.twitter.com/q1UhF2Tz5k— Avi Carr-Gloth (@avicarrgloth) August 16, 2026
Trevor Rogers got the win closing the day with six strikeouts and one walk over 6 innings.
Jackson Holliday got the bats started in the 5th tying the game 1-1.
Jackson goes back up the middle and ties it up! pic.twitter.com/sNBmO6Crc1— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 16, 2026
In the same inning, Pete Alonso would follow up with an RBI double, making the score 3-1.
Pete doubles down the line to bring home two more 💥 pic.twitter.com/Gdg4qJtuc3— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 16, 2026
Colton Cowser smacked a two-run homer at the top of the sixth, giving Baltimore a four-run cushion.
Can't say the score out of respect for Jayden Daniels pic.twitter.com/km04GSYZ9C— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 16, 2026
Jackson Holliday would get a two-run double in the sixth.
Come for the Holliday double, stay for the Pozo hustle 😤 pic.twitter.com/9hrPmpehpm— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 16, 2026
Christian Encarnacion-Strand made his presence known with a base-clearing double.
CES brings 'em all home! pic.twitter.com/55dvMFuwfz— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 16, 2026