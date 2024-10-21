O's Colton Cowser is a Player's Choice finalist for Outstanding Rookie

BALTIMORE — The Orioles may have exited the playoffs early two straight seasons, but one player remains in the running for a prestigious honor.

Outfielder Colton Cowser is a top three finalist for the Players Choice Awards - American League's Outstanding Rookie.

Players around the league voted for Austin Wells of the Yankees, and Wilyer Abreu of the Red Sox as the other two finalists.

Cowser, a former first round draft pick, appears to have landed on the lucky number 24.

For the 2024 season, the 24-year-old outfielder blasted 24 home runs and 24 doubles.

The left handed hitter posted a .242 average during the regular season, but only managed to bat .143 in the playoffs.

This year’s winners will be announced during the pre-show of game two of the World Series.

