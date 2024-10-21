Watch Now
SportsBaseballOrioles

Actions

O's Colton Cowser is a Player's Choice finalist for Outstanding Rookie

Colton Coswer
Shawn Stepner/WMAR
Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser (smiling) gathers with his teammates before a game against the Minnesota Twins
Colton Coswer
Posted

BALTIMORE — The Orioles may have exited the playoffs early two straight seasons, but one player remains in the running for a prestigious honor.

Outfielder Colton Cowser is a top three finalist for the Players Choice Awards - American League's Outstanding Rookie.

Players around the league voted for Austin Wells of the Yankees, and Wilyer Abreu of the Red Sox as the other two finalists.

Cowser, a former first round draft pick, appears to have landed on the lucky number 24.

For the 2024 season, the 24-year-old outfielder blasted 24 home runs and 24 doubles.

The left handed hitter posted a .242 average during the regular season, but only managed to bat .143 in the playoffs.

This year’s winners will be announced during the pre-show of game two of the World Series.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices