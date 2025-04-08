O's celebrating 2131 Anniversary with Marvel Iron Man bobblehead of Baltimore's Iron Man

BALTIMORE — Baltimore baseball fans know there are two Iron Men, Tony Stark, and of course Maryland's own Cal Ripken, Jr.

This season marks the 30th anniversary of one of Major League Baseball's biggest moments ever.

September 6, 1995 is the day Ripken broke Lou Gehrig's consecutive games record, making him baseball's Iron Man.

To celebrate, the Orioles are hosting a Marvel Day at Camden Yards on June 28.

Here's the catch, the first 20,000 ticketed fans entering Oriole Park that day will receive a free limited edition Cal Ripken Jr. Iron Man bobblehead.

“Every once in a while, we come across a creative ‘no-brainer’, like bringing together Marvel’s Iron Man with Baseball’s own Iron Man, Cal Ripken Jr.,” said Brian Crosby, a Marvel executive, who helped create the bobblehead. “Designing Cal’s own unique armor inspired by Iron Man, complete with Baltimore Orioles colors and the number 8, was a thrill for me as a fan of both of these legendary icons."

Ripken, himself, will be in attendance on both his bobblehead day, and the actual 2131 anniversary on September 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

