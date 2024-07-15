O's add three prospects to the nest in day 1 of MLB Draft

BALTIMORE — The Orioles already have one of baseball's strongest farm systems.

During Sunday's MLB Draft, the team looked to bolster their minor league depth with the addition of three new prospects.

In the first round, the O's selected center fielder Vance Honeycutt from the University of North Carolina.

The 21-year-old appears to offer a combination of power at the plate and speed on the base paths, nailing 28 home runs and stealing 28 bags during his junior season.

Honeycutt's talents led the San Francisco Giants to take him in the 20th round of the 2021 draft, but he didn't sign.

Leading up to this year's draft, Baseball America ranked Honeycutt the 13th best prospect, while MLB Pipeline had him listed at #22.

The Birds next two picks came out of the University of Virginia.

Infielder Griff O’Ferrall was selected 32nd overall followed by catcher Ethan Anderson at 61.

The 21-year-old junior batted .324 in 63 games, winning the Brooks Wallace Award which honors the nation’s top collegiate shortstop.

O’Ferrall also earned First-Team All-ACC honors for two consecutive seasons. Statistically, O’Ferrall is said to be the toughest hitter to strike out in the ACC.

Meanwhile, Anderson, 20, slashed .331 with 20 doubles and eight home runs.

Day two of the MLB Draft continues with rounds 3-10 on Monday, and rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

