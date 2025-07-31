Orioles trade center fielder Cedric Mullins to New York Mets

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have traded center fielder Cedric Mullins to the New York Mets, per multiple reports.

According to Anthony DiComo, a Mets beat writer with MLB.com who was first to report the trade, the Orioles are receiving RHP Raimon Gomez, 3B/RHP Anthony Nunez, and RHP Chandler Marsh.

Mullins, 30, has been mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season as the O's have struggled to consistently stack wins, which has led them to being at the bottom of the AL East.

So far this season, Mullins has tallied 15 home runs and a team leading 49 RBIs while batting .229.

He was just second in home runs behind right fielder Ramon Laureano.

Drafted in 2018, Mullins was seen as a key contributor for the Orioles' back-to-back playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024.

He was the longest-tenured Oriole on the roster prior to the trade.

The MLB trade deadline is set for 6:00 p.m.