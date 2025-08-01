BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles took on the Chicago Cubs Wednesday afternoon, falling 1-0 in a game that highlighted the absence of recently traded stars like Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn.

The Orioles roster underwent significant changes following Tuesday's trade deadline, with nine players sent to new teams. In return, Baltimore acquired 16 new prospects, including 11 pitchers, for their minor league system.

However, fans may need to be patient before seeing these new acquisitions at Camden Yards. Only one of the prospects has played at the Triple-A level, suggesting a longer development timeline.

Hear GM Mike Elias speak on this year's trade deadline and the incoming prospects Orioles trade away key players, add 16 prospects to minor league system

Orioles General Manager Mike Elias addressed the media Wednesday morning about trading away franchise cornerstones like Mullins.

"If you were to go to the market and say I only want players that are ready in 2025 or 2026, first of all, the teams you're dealing with by nature are contending and worrying about their major league depth, so they're not gonna want to put those players available as easily," Elias said.

Despite the roster overhaul, Elias maintains the Orioles will remain competitive for a playoff spot next season, even though most of these prospects likely won't be wearing an Orioles uniform in 2025.

The Orioles get another chance against the Cubs on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 2:20 p.m.

