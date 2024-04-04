Orioles top prosepcts bash record 26 runs, including 8 homers, for Triple-A Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The defending American League East Champion Baltimore Orioles are off to a 4-2 start in the 2024 regular season.

Two of their last three wins have come in dramatic walk-off fashion against the Kansas City Royals.

But that's not the only big story in Bird Land, as the team's Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk continues to absolutely mash opposing pitchers.

On Wednesday night the Tides exploded, scoring a team record 26 runs, including eight home runs, against the Charlotte Knights.

Leading the way were some of Baltimore's brightest top prospects; Kyle Stowers, Heston Kjerstad, Jackson Holliday, and Connor Norby.

Stowers blasted three homers of his own, knocking in seven RBIs.

Kjersted contributed an astounding 10 RBIs, in a 5 for 7 night at the plate.

Holliday added four hits, with Norby mixing in a solo shot.

So far this season, Stowers has posted a .400 batting average (10 for 25), with five home runs and 14 RBIs.

Kjerstad, the O's second pick in the 2020 draft, is hitting .583 (14 for 24), with four homers and 18 RBIs.

Holliday, the 20-year-old number one ranked prospect in all of baseball, and son of former Major League All Star Matt Holliday, is raking at a .400 clip (10 for 25) with two round trippers and eight RBIs .

Overall on the young season, the Tides have a 4-1 record.

Although still early, these strong offensive numbers suggest the Orioles farm system is well stocked for the future.