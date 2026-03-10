Orioles to induct Chris 'Crush' Davis into team Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE — The Orioles on Tuesday announced three new inductees to the team Hall-of-Fame.

Highlighting this year's class is first-baseman Chris Davis.

Known to Birds fans as "Crush," Davis was known for power at the plate and charity work with the University of Maryland Children's Hospital.

His most productive season came in 2013 when he set a franchise record, and led all of Major League Baseball with 53 long balls and 138 RBI.

Davis remains the club's all-time leader in home runs hit onto Eutaw Street, with 11.

Over parts of 10 seasons, Davis played 1,151 games for Baltimore blasting 253 round-trippers.

He officially retired in 2021 in the midst of a massive seven-year $161 million contract.

In each of his final three seasons Davis posted a batting average well below .200, in addition to four consecutive years of negative WAR (Wins Above Replacement).

During that stretch he also set a big league record going 49 consecutive at-bats without a hit.

Due to a large portion of his contract being deferred, Davis continues to receive an annual salary of $3.5 million through 2032, after which the Orioles will pay him $1.4 million until 2037.

Joining him in the Class of 2026 is ex-Orioles pitcher Storm Davis and longtime scout Jim Russo.