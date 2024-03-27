Orioles to hold moment of silence for Key Bridge victims ahead of Opening Day

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has stood strong together as residents are still shaken by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

The Orioles are continuing that stance by holding a moment of silence to honor the victims and their families and to show appreciation to the first responders.

A flag drop will also occur from Fort McHenry from the batter's eye during the national anthem, which will be performed by Morgan State University.

The flag is a replica of the one that flew over Fort McHenry when Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner.

Children from the YMCA of Central Maryland will line on the orange carpet holding Orioles flags during the pregame ceremony.

The first pitch we'll be thrown by Aubree Singleton, the child of a Baltimore City postal worker. The selection was made as an ode to new owner David Rubenstein, whose father was a postal worker.

After that, the O's will recognize 9-year-old Carter, a third-grade student at Timonium Elementary, as the Mo Gaba Fan of the Year.

Rubenstein, Michael Arougheti, Mitchell Goldstein, and Michael Smith will yell the ceremonial "Play Ball" just before the game.

Lastly, the Orioles will honor and recognize Sara Artes, the volunteer executive director of Corner Team, INC.

Her organization was established to create a safe space for her community's sports, education, and leadership development.

Gametime is set for 3:05 pm on March 28 against the Los Angeles Angels.