Orioles storm back after going down 6-0 in the second inning to defeat Tampa Bay Rays 22-8

BALTIMORE — It was raining runs at Camden Yards Friday night after the Orioles stormed back to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 22-8.

The Rays scored six runs in the second inning, with Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe, and Jonathan Aranda all scoring home runs.

It wasn't until the fifth inning that the Orioles would begin to pull away.

Colton Cowser doubled to right field allowing Ramón Laureano to make the score 7-6, with the Rays still in front.

Gary Sánchez followed that up with a home run to left center, with Cowser scoring as well to make the score 8-7 to give the O's the lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Laureano singled to left field, allowing Gunnar Henderson and Ramón Urías to score, while Ryan O'Hearn reached second base to make it 13-8

The Orioles continued their scoring in the bottom of the eighth, with Jackson Holliday, Henderson, and Coby Mayo hitting home runs to make it 22-8

This marks the first time the Orioles would score 22 runs in a game since 2000.

With this win against the Rays, the club moves to 35-46, just nine games below .500.

First pitch in game two against the Rays is set for 4:05 p.m. on Saturday at Camden Yards.