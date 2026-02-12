Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local SportsBaseballBaltimore Orioles

Actions

Orioles sign veteran pitcher Chris Bassitt to $18.5 million deal

World Series Dodgers Blue Jays Baseball
Brynn Anderson/AP
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
World Series Dodgers Blue Jays Baseball
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a one-year, $18.5 million contract with right handed pitcher Chris Bassitt according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Bassitt is known around the league as a reliable vet with noteworthy postseason experience.

Last season, Bassitt went 11-9 for the Blue Jays with a 3.98 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 170⅓ innings.

In the ALCS and World Series, he would leave the bullpen, only allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven batters over 8⅔ innings.

The ink isn't totally dry, though.

The deal is still pending a physical and will include a $3 million signing bonus with $500,000 in incentives if the pitcher starts 27 games.

According to ESPN, this is something he has made a habit of, as in his last five seasons, he has notched 880⅓ innings, ranking eighth among all MLB pitchers. This would include our consecutive seasons of 30-plus starts and a strikeout rate which has remained consistent year to year, sitting between 22.2% and 22.6% each season.

Over his 12-year major league career with the White Sox, Athletics, Mets, and Blue Jays, Bassitt is 83-65 with a 3.64 ERA, 1,191 strikeouts, and 409 walks in 1,278⅔ innings. In 23⅔ career playoff innings over three postseasons, Bassitt has a 3.04 ERA.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MFM ENERGY CHOICE RIGHT RAIL (1).jpg

Matter for Mallory

Why Maryland homeowners can’t shop for energy suppliers right now
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are