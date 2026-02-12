Orioles sign veteran pitcher Chris Bassitt to $18.5 million deal

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a one-year, $18.5 million contract with right handed pitcher Chris Bassitt according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Bassitt is known around the league as a reliable vet with noteworthy postseason experience.

Last season, Bassitt went 11-9 for the Blue Jays with a 3.98 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 170⅓ innings.

In the ALCS and World Series, he would leave the bullpen, only allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven batters over 8⅔ innings.

The ink isn't totally dry, though.

The deal is still pending a physical and will include a $3 million signing bonus with $500,000 in incentives if the pitcher starts 27 games.

According to ESPN, this is something he has made a habit of, as in his last five seasons, he has notched 880⅓ innings, ranking eighth among all MLB pitchers. This would include our consecutive seasons of 30-plus starts and a strikeout rate which has remained consistent year to year, sitting between 22.2% and 22.6% each season.

Over his 12-year major league career with the White Sox, Athletics, Mets, and Blue Jays, Bassitt is 83-65 with a 3.64 ERA, 1,191 strikeouts, and 409 walks in 1,278⅔ innings. In 23⅔ career playoff innings over three postseasons, Bassitt has a 3.04 ERA.