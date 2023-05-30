Orioles sign former Yankees OF Aaron Hicks, place Cedric Mullins on 10-day injured list

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have signed outfielder Aaron Hicks to a Major League contract, the team announced Tuesday.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/UuBLPsceFI — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 30, 2023

The former Yankees outfielder joins the team after Cedric Mullins, who suffered a right groin strain, was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Hicks played in 28 games for the Yankees making 15 starts in left field and five in center field.

He tallied .188/.263/.261 with two doubles, one home run, nine runs scored, five RBI, and seven walks.

Hicks ranked in the top 11% of the majors in Statcast Arm Strength with a 90.8 miles per hour average on the top 10% of his throws.

He is set to make his debut with the Orioles in their Tuesday night match-up against the Cleveland Guardians and will wear number 34.