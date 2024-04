BALTIMORE — The Orioles have sent Jackson Holliday back to Triple-A Norfolk.

The 20-year-old prospect, the number one prospect in all of baseball, made his debut against the Boston Red Sox in early April.

Holliday played in 10 games and struck out 18 times in 34 at bats.

The Orioles have also called up Ryan McKenna and designated David Bañuelos for assignment.