Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn announced as All-Star starter

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn will start in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

He has been named as the designated hitter for the American League team.

This will be the first time O'Hearn has been named an All-Star.

O'Hearn, 31, has tallied 11 home runs and 30 RBIs with a batting average of .295 so far this season.

During a media availability session Wednesday, he said that manager Tony Mansolino made the announcement to the whole team.

"It's cool to get recognized like that in front of my teammates, you know, feel the love. I gave my own little version of a speech. I'm blown away," O'Hearn said.

O'Hearn joins Nelson Cruz as the only Baltimore designated hitters to earn a fan election.

The O's have claimed a total of 46 fan elections since fan balloting returned in 1970, trailing only the Yankees and Boston Red Sox among the American League clubs.