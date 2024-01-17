Orioles pitchers, catchers due to report for Spring Training on Valentine's Day

BALTIMORE — The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and the Ravens continue to be in the thick of things with Saturday's game against Houston on the horizon.

However, some fans might already be ready for warmer weather and baseball.

On Wednesday the Orioles released important dates for Spring Training, which begins in less than a month.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report at the team's complex in Sarasota, Florida on Valentine's Day.

Their first workout will come the day after.

Position players are due on February 19, with the team's first full-squad workout of 2024 the following day.

Baltimore is coming off an American League East Division title playoff appearance.

Just recently they avoided arbitration with eight players including Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander and John Means.