Orioles pitcher surprises fans at Baltimore Dunkin

Posted at 5:46 PM, Aug 24, 2023
BALTIMORE — He's slinging strikes on the mound and serving surprise doughnuts to customers at Dunkin.

Kyle Bradish was behind the counter at the Dunkin on North Charles Street.

The Orioles Bird also made a special appearance.

One fan says it's been a great O's season so far and it was exciting to meet the Oriole Bird and Bradish.

"Hopefully the year they've been having has brought a lot of new fans I suppose," said Jacques Noual, a fan of the team." And especially the atmosphere at Camden Yards has been wonderful."

The first 150 guests received either a free Orioles Magic Doughnut or Birdland Doughnut.

And hopefully the Orioles' magic continues tonight as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

