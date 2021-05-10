Orioles pitcher John Means chosen the American League Player of the Week

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means has been chosen the American League Player of the Week.

Means earned his first career AL Player of the Week Award and is the first Orioles winner since his teammate Trey Mancini on September 23, 2019.

He became the first Baltimore pitcher to accomplish the feat since Arthur Rhodes in August 1994.

On Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, delivered the first individual no-hitter for the Orioles since Hall of Famer Jim Palmer in 1969, and the 10th overall in franchise history.

His 12 strikeouts were the most by an Orioles/Browns pitcher in a no-hitter. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the first pitcher in Major League history to throw a non-perfect no-hitter in which the opposing Club did not reach base via walk, hit by pitch or error.

He also became the fifth pitcher in MLB history to record a no-hitter with at least 12 strikeouts while needing fewer than 115 pitches, joining Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, Félix Hernández and Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax (Koufax and Hernández pitched perfect games).