Orioles, Pirates Spring Training game canceled due to inclement weather

The Orioles announced that their Spring Training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates had been canceled due to inclement weather.

There will not be a makeup game.

The team also said that fans holding paid tickets for Thursday's game at Ed Smith Stadium can exchange them for Saturday night's game.

For those who wish to exchange their tickets, email srqtickets@orioles.com with your account number, and you will be assigned new tickets as close to the original location as possible.

Those who cannot exchange tickets will receive a refund to their original payment method.

Birdland members will automatically receive a refund.

O's fans who purchased from a third-party ticket vendor should contact that vendor.