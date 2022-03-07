Orioles offer Minor League Spring Training to fans for free, amid MLB lockout

BALTIMORE — Right now is typically the time that Major League Baseball Spring Training gets underway.

But currently, there's a lockout going on so no Orioles baseball is being played at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.

However, Minor League Spring Training is still set to getting started March 10.

And this year, the Orioles are opening that up to fans for free.

Workouts will be held at the Ed Smith Stadium backfields and the Buck O’Neil Complex at Twin Lakes Park from March 10-15, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Minor League Spring Training games are scheduled to begin March 16, at the Buck O’Neil Complex at Twin Lakes Park.

On gamedays, Twin Lakes Park will be open to fans three hours before first pitch until the end of the game.

Check out the schedule below.