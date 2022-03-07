Watch
Orioles offer Minor League Spring Training to fans for free, amid MLB lockout

Orioles Opening Day
Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 14:50:14-05

BALTIMORE — Right now is typically the time that Major League Baseball Spring Training gets underway.

But currently, there's a lockout going on so no Orioles baseball is being played at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.

However, Minor League Spring Training is still set to getting started March 10.

And this year, the Orioles are opening that up to fans for free.

Workouts will be held at the Ed Smith Stadium backfields and the Buck O’Neil Complex at Twin Lakes Park from March 10-15, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Minor League Spring Training games are scheduled to begin March 16, at the Buck O’Neil Complex at Twin Lakes Park.

On gamedays, Twin Lakes Park will be open to fans three hours before first pitch until the end of the game.

Check out the schedule below.

DATETIMEGAME/OPPONENTHOMEAWAY
Wednesday, March 161:00 PMvs. Atlanta AAA/AAA
Thursday, March 171:00 PMvs. PittsburghAAAA/AA
Friday, March 181:00 PMvs. PittsburghAAA/AAA
Saturday, March 191:00 PMvs. PittsburghAAAA/AA
Sunday, March 201:00 PMvs. Orioles  
Monday, March 211:00 PMvs. PittsburghAAAA/AA
Tuesday, March 221:00 PMvs. PittsburghAAA/AAA
Wednesday, March 231:00 PMvs. Tampa BayAAAA/AA
Thursday, March 24 1:00 PMvs. PittsburghAAA/AAA
Friday, March 251:00 PMvs. PittsburghAAAA/AA
Saturday, March 26 1:00 PMvs. PittsburghAAA/AAA
Sunday, March 271:00 PMvs. Orioles   
Monday, March 281:00 PMvs. Tampa BayAAA/AAA
Tuesday, March 29TBDvs. PittsburghAAA/A+AA/A-
Wednesday, March 30 TBDvs. PittsburghAA/A-AAA/A+
Thursday, March 31 TBDvs. PittsburghAAA/A+AA/A-
Friday, April 1 TBDvs. PittsburghAA/A-A+
Saturday, April 21:00 PMvs. Orioles  
Sunday, April 31:00 PMvs. Orioles 
