Orioles name Kyle Gibson Opening Day starter

BALTIMORE — Pitcher Kyle Gibson will start the 2023 season opener for the Orioles.

Manager Brandon Hyde made the announcement Friday.

The Birds acquired Gibson as a free agent during the off-season, signing him to a one-year $10 million contract.

It's the second time in his career Gibson's taken the mound on opening day.

The first was a historic outing with the Texas Rangers in 2021.

According to MLB.com the 35-year-old right-hander became only the second opening day starter since 1920 to allow at least five earned runs, while recording one out or less.

Despite the disastrous start, 2021 is the only season in which Gibson made the All Star team.

Entering his 11th Major League season, the former first round draft pick has compiled a win-loss record of 89-91 with a 4.52 ERA.

The O's begin the season March 30 at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. The home opener at Camden Yards is scheduled for April 6 versus the Yankees.

Despite placing fourth in the American League East, the team finished last year with a winning record of 83-79.